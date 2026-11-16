Cornell University plans a sweeping review of its Greek system.

Cornell University will launch a sweeping review of its Greek system and its future on campus after a report of a gang rape at a fraternity house in 2024, the university’s president said Monday.

The review will focus on the Greek system’s relationship to housing and residential life, President Michael Kotlikoff said in a letter to the Cornell community. Details will be announced in the coming weeks, he said.

The announcement marks the university’s latest response to outrage over its handling of a woman’s report that she was drugged and sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house. The woman, identified in court documents by the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued Cornell and seven men in September.

Cornell expelled or suspended several students after an internal investigation and barred the fraternity chapter from campus. The accused men have denied wrongdoing, and none has been criminally charged.

Kotlikoff has faced criticism for his handling of the case, including his acknowledgment that he never read the campus police report and did not follow up on the outcome of the investigations. He has defended the university’s disciplinary process and said administrators were prohibited from interfering in criminal investigations.

Cornell previously suspended parties at fraternities and announced additional measures to prevent sexual violence on campus.

“To prevent sexual assault, we must reshape the social environments, interactions, and physical spaces that can contribute to increased risk,” Kotlikoff wrote Monday.

He also outlined plans to expand sexual assault prevention education, create more late-night social opportunities outside residential spaces and establish an academic center dedicated to researching campus sexual violence. The university said it is exploring ways to revitalize businesses and develop public gathering places in Collegetown, a neighborhood near campus where many students live and socialize.

Jane Doe’s lawyers, Thomas Giuffra and Whitney Seals, said in a statement that while they welcomed action by Cornell’s administrators to address sexual assault on campus, “words, task forces, and prospective reviews cannot erase years of institutional inaction.”

“Jane Doe welcomes any genuine effort that prevents another student from enduring what she suffered. However, meaningful reform requires full transparency into how past reports of sexual violence were mishandled, real consequences for those responsible, and a permanent end to a culture that prioritizes institutional reputation over student safety,” they said.

The announcement comes just over a week after Cornell’s Faculty Senate passed a vote of no confidence in the university administration’s ability to address sexual assault on campus.

In his letter Monday, Kotlikoff directly acknowledged the loss of confidence in Cornell’s administration.

“I know many in our community have lost confidence in the Cornell administration’s ability to prevent and respond to sexual violence,” he wrote. “You have raised necessary questions about what the administration is doing to keep our students safe and where we have fallen short.”

Kotlikoff pledged more regular communication about the university’s efforts, including a new public accountability dashboard tracking its progress.

Meanwhile, an independent review led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates is underway. Kotlikoff said its findings would guide longer-term changes to how Cornell investigates and adjudicates allegations of sexual misconduct.