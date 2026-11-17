Nov. 17 (UPI) — Part of the Crimean Bridge linking Russia’s Krasnodar Krai region and occupied Crimea collapsed into the Kerch Strait early Tuesday after Ukrainian strikes hit the crossing for a second straight night.

Sharing pictures that appeared to show a whole section of the road bridge in the water beneath, Ukrainian officials said Moscow’s war effort had sustained a logistical and psychological hit from the severing of the strategically important link that, among other uses, keeps the Russian frontline resupplied with troops and equipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed what he said was a multi-stage operation by his military and security services to clear the way to taking out the bridge by destroying air defenses, radar, electronic warfare equipment and other critical targets.

Zelensky claimed drones had struck the rail bridge that runs alongside the road link but photos appeared to show it still standing, with a Russian-appointed official saying some train services were still running.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara stressed that the attack showcased Ukraine’s increasing home-grown capabilities and self-reliance.

“It is of fundamental importance: The strike was carried out exclusively with Ukrainian weapons — using our technologies and our solutions,” he said.

The strikes came shortly after Russia struck two of Kyiv’s main bridges over the Dnieper River linking the western part of the capital with the eastern side.

The attacks on the North and South bridges brought much of the city to a standstill.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed structural damage had occurred, saying it had launched a “criminal case… on terrorism charges,” while the Kremlin responded by vowing to rebuild the bridge, which opened in 2018 four years after Russia’s annexation of Crimean, “better than before.”

Ukraine has attacked the bridge repeatedly beginning in October 2022 when a truck bomb collapsed spans of the road deck and set the rail link ablaze. Sea drones targeting a pier upright in July 2023 damaged the road deck and in June 2025 the crossing shut for several hours after Ukrainian special forces detonated underwater explosives near support pillars.

Ukraine has intensified strikes against Russian military and energy infrastructure targets on the Crimean Peninsula and in the Black Sea in recent months, forcing the Russian-installed administration to impose a state of emergency in June, including fuel and energy rationing.