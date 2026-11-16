Nov. 16 (UPI) — Customers reported major service outages at U.S. banks — including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and US Bank — on Monday afternoon, as reported by Downdetector.com.

As of 3:30 p.m. EST, the website reported more than 3,400 outages for Chase, more than 1,500 for Bank of America, more than 900 for US Bank and more than 800 for Wells Fargo. Customers also reported issues accessing accounts at other banks and issues with the payment app Zelle.

A Chase spokesperson told CBS News that the outages were a technical bug and not a cyber issue. They said customers still had access to their accounts but that some transactions were taking longer.

“We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

However, on social media, a Chase customer support account that “it appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking.”

Some customers received a message that said, “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

The issues started in the morning and apparently surged in the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Zelle said Monday afternoon that the app is not down but that there may be issues with connected partner banks.

The tech outages Monday come a few days after a widespread Microsoft outage followed by a airport ground stop in the United States allegedly caused by a communications issue.