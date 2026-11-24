Nov. 24 (UPI) — Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn credited quarterback Jayden Daniels for putting his “cape on” to drive a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Daniels was pristine over the final 39 seconds of the dramatic 22-20 triumph Monday in Landover, Md. He completed each of his final six attempts to teammates — not including two spikes — and set up a game winning field goal from Drew Stevens as time expired.

Daniels logged 10 of his 23 completions — for 146 yards — in the fourth quarter.

“I think, over the three years together, it’s been cool to see him develop, not just as the ball player, but as the man,” Quinn said of Daniels. “And in difficult scenarios, difficult circumstances, when to put the cape on. And it’s not second and one in the second quarter. It is in the fourth quarter, when the game’s on the line. That is when I feel him come to fully express who he is.

“I wouldn’t say he surprises me, but in those instances he looks as cool as he is in those spots because he really is.”

OFF AND RUNNIN’

#CINvsWAS ESPN https://t.co/ADOfAwThMy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 24, 2026

Daniels completed 23 of 35 passes for 289 yards. He also ran for 55 yards off six carries. His execution down the stretch helped the Commanders (4-5-1) win back-to-back games for the first time since 2024. It also kept their postseason hopes alive.

“I personally live for these moments, high-pressure situations,” Daniels said. “You want to go out there and make your mark on the game. It’s not about stats. It’s about wins and losses.”

The Bengals were out-gained — 428-312 — for the first time in four weeks. They also produced a season-low 31 rushing yards. Their 17 first downs were their fewest since Week 2.

MVP favorite Joe Burrow completed 28 of 40 passes for 300 yards and two scores. He said the Commanders’ decision to double cover star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins forced others to make plays for the league’s top-ranked passing attack.

“They have a unique scheme that makes it hard, but we certainly had our self-inflicted wounds, for sure,” Burrow said.

Stevens made 5 of 5 attempts, including his game-winning 26-yard kick. Bengals kicker Evan McFpherson made 2 of 2 attempts, including a go-ahead 56-yard kick with 46 seconds remaining.

5-FOR-5 INCLUDING THE GAME-WINNER

THAT’S OUR KICKER!!!!!

NEXT UP: #WASvsAZ, 11/29, 4:05pm on FOX https://t.co/yYuRuTzx43— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 24, 2026

Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams caught nine passes for a career-best 122 yards. He hauled in two catches for all 64 of the Commanders’ yards on their final possession.

Burrow and the Bengals (7-3) will host the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday in Cincinnati. Daniels’ Commanders will look for a third consecutive win when they battle the Arizona Cardinals (3-8) on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.