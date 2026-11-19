Nov. 19 (UPI) — Peacock and Sky are gearing up for the release of Day of the Jackal Season 2.

In a first look Season 2 teaser released Thursday, Eddie Redmayne commands “attention” as the fictional British assassin known as “The Jackal.”

Day of the Jackal is a spy thriller based on the Frederick Forsyth novel, which was previously adapted as a 1973 film starring Edward Fox.

Redmayne’s Jackal is seen summiting and then jumping off a mountain as a person is heard saying, “The man known as ‘the Jackal’ has our attention.'”

Other returning stars include Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Chukwudi Iwuji, Eleanor Matsuura, Adam James, Christy Meyer and Corey Johnson, with Pablo Schreiber, Weruche Opia, Matt Bomer and Pia Tjelta to join the cast.

Day of the Jackal Season 2 will premiere in 2027 on Peacock in the United States and Sky in the United Kingdom.