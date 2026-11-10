Democrat Laubacher declares victory over Boebert

Nov. 9 (UPI) — Retired Rear Adm. Eileen Laubacher, a Democrat, declared victory over conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Monday in their race for the U.S. House of Representatives seat.

CNN also projected Monday afternoon that Laubacher would win Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. Laubacher has traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend new-member orientation with other newly elected representatives.

“I’m honored by the trust the people of Colorado’s 4th District have placed in me,” Laubacher said in a statement on social media Monday. “This campaign was never about party labels. It was about putting people first.”

Boebert has not conceded and is reportedly considering requesting a recount. Her campaign has alleged “unusual voting patterns” in theelection without evidence.

“Colorado’s elections are safe, secure and accurate — and everyvoter’s voice will be heard,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement Monday. “We’ve seen an incredibly engaged electorate, and voters should feel confident in the results in each contest.”

Boebert chose to run in a more conservative House district last election cycle than the 3rd District to which she was originally elected, allegedly to better her chances of winning. As of Monday evening, CNN showed Laubacher with 48.8% of the vote and Boebert with 47.9% of the vote, a differenceof 3,352 votes. About 98% of the vote has been counted.

Laubacher is a retired two-star U.S. Navy rear admiral. She served on the National Security Council when President Joe Biden was in office.

“To those who voted for me, thank you,” she said in her statement. “I will strive to make you proud. To those who didn’t, I’ll fight just as hard for you and hope to earn your support.”

Boebert, an often-polarizing ally of President Donald Trump,has been considered a leader of the MAGA movement. She heckled Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address, supported Trump’s election denial claims after the 2020 election and has been a vocal supporter of other right-wing conspiracy theories.

While Trump endorsed Boebert for reelection, calling her a “MAGA Warrior,” the two have also clashed at times. He called Boebert “dumb” and “weak minded” after she campaigned with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a Republican critic of the president, and she joined a Democratic push to release the Jeffrey Epstein case files last year.