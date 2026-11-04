Democrats take control of both houses of Congress in historic upset

Nov. 4 (UPI) — The Democratic Party have won control of both houses of Congress in a historic mid-term election rout that saw Democrats flip U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats in a slew of solid Republican states from South Carolina, Ohio and Texas to Kansas, which last sent a Democratic Senator to Congress in 1932.

With Democrats ahead 54-44 in the Senate, with two seats where counting is still ongoing, and 228-139 in the House, with 68 seats where counting is incomplete, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, declared victory and President Donald Trump conceded the defeat.

Trump told Fox News that he was surprised at the result, but credited the way Democrats fought the election, saying they “did a good job” and indicated he was willing to work with them in Congress — but also raised the specter of wielding his veto powers in the remaining two years of his presidency.

He insisted that the outcome would’ve been different had he been on the ballot but expressed disappointment that he was unable to transfer the support he received at rallies he held across the country in the run-up to the election “into more Republican candidates.”

Trump said he “felt badly” for Sen. Darline Graham, R-SC, the sister of his friend and colleague, the late Sen. Lyndsey Graham, who is projected to have lost her seat in the upper house to Democrat Annie Andrews, the Democrats’ first victory in the state since the turn of the century.

Trump acknowledged the Iran war, which he started in February, had been a factor but ruled out a reshuffle of his cabinet.

“I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time people understood the importance of what I’ve done with Iran. I think historically, it’s going to be much more important than this evening because you can’t let the number one state sponsor of terror have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.

He painted a scenario in the new Democrat-controlled Congress, which will be sworn in Jan. 3, where the Democrats would send over “things that are insane” that he would veto and then after a couple of months of vetoes, the Democratic leadership would call him and they would work together to “get this stuff done.”

Speaking in Washington, Schumer said his party had won the Senate “against all odds” saying Democrats’ main message to the American people was that “relief is on the way.”

Hailing a “resounding” mandate from the American people, Jeffries vowed House Democrats would work hard to revive the American dream of an affordable life with good housing, good health care, a good education for children and a good retirement for “every single person in this land.”

“This is a change election and we understand as House Democrats that we need to deliver dramatic change. Things are broken. We need a Congress that puts the American people first. The wealthy, the well-off, and the well-connected tried to buy this election. The American people have responded in a resounding way and made clear that America is not for sale,” said Jeffries.