Dennis Quaid, Brooke Lena Johnson: ‘Perfect Christmas’ dogs easy co-stars

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12 (UPI) — Dennis Quaid and Brooke Lena Johnson said the canine actors in A Dog’s Perfect Christmas, on Netflix now, were good co-stars. Several rescue dogs play the film’s Winstead and Ruby from puppies to adult dogs.

Quaid stars as Sander, a widower living with his son’s (Milo Ventimiglia) family. Johnson plays his granddaughter, Ello.

In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, Quaid said all the dogs on set were “easy to work with.” Quaid also appeared in the films A Dog’s Purpose and A Dog’s Journey.

“They all want a job to do,” Quaid said. “In a way, when something’s wrong with a problem dog, they don’t feel like they have job, a purpose, just like people.”

Ello’s mother (Kathleen Rose Perkins) has a medical emergency that puts a strain on the holidays. Sander and Ello work together to care for her younger twin brothers and their dogs.

“Their temperament was great,” Johnson said. “They hit all their marks and they really showcased their emotion very well. They’re good little actors.”

After a career as a figure skater, Johnson trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. That did not prepare her for working with dogs, she said.

“We did music and I did stunt training and all that kind of stuff but never dogs,” she said. “But I grew up with a dog so I’ve always loved and cherished animals. Being able to work with one was a new thing for me and added to the list. I would do it again.”

Sander is a new character for Quaid. In the previous Dog’s films, he played Ethan, a dog owner who recognizes multiple dogs as his reincarnated childhood dog. W. Bruce Cameron adapted his books with Cathryn Michon, who directed A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.

“That’s what it’s become, kind of reincarnation, another ‘Dog’s Purpose’ movie,” Quaid said. “Every dog needs a purpose. It’s great to do this and I’d like to do another one actually. I really enjoy it.”

Ello was a figure skater in the book. So Johnson got to employ her prior skills.

“Netflix was great and allowed me to do all of my own stunts,” she said. “Something I’ve always dreamed about being able to do is kind of combining the passion of my past and what I’m doing now.”

Ello skates with Sean (Ethan Loomis), a hockey player. They worked together on their skating scenes.

“Usually those two are rivals,” Johnson said of hockey and figure skating. “In this, you really see us bridge that gap and create this chemistry. They were really big on letting me lead the way on trying to showcase certain things that we thought would bring them together.”

It was a coincidence that Johnson was a figure skater. Quaid read with many potential Ellos who were not.

“That wasn’t why you were chosen,” Quaid told Johnson. “I read with all the people. You were the best.”

Quaid has often done chemistry reads with leading ladies in his career. Those are usually for romantic co-stars so developing a grandfather and granddaughter dynamic was important.

Ello helps Sander get out of his depression and meet new women.

“We really get on each other and have the resolution in the end,” Johnson said. “A lot of times in movies, you only see the nice grandfather. I think it’s really unique you get to see a different dynamic between them.”

Johnson recently appeared in The Strangers movies and Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions series. She said she draws on her athletic background for acting, but there is more flexibility in execution.

“Being a figure skater, everything has to be done to a T and perfected every time that you do it,” she said. “With this, it was different because you want to play. You want to have that creativity. You want to be able to try different things when you’re on set.”

With 50 years of acting behind him, Quaid hopes to portray more Cameron characters.

“I want to be in all of these Bruce Cameron stories,” he said. “He really understands this relationship between humans and dogs.”

Still, Quaid also enjoyed his role in 2024’s The Substance as the television executive who fires Demi Moore’s character when she turns 50 over a shrimp lunch. He also speaks highly of writer/director Coralie Fargeat.

“If you love The Substance, you love shrimp,” Quaid joked. “It was about two hours of shrimp. It was about 5 lbs. of shrimp. Oh, I love shrimp. I got to choose my cuisine in that. She’s an amazing director.”