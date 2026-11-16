Nov. 16 (UPI) — Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Sports Illustrated about the severity of the injury Monday. Hutchinson is expected to seek additional medical opinions.

Hutchinson hurt his right knee in the first quarter of a 35-10 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Munich, Germany. He injured the knee as he celebrated the sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who hurt his ankle injury during the play.

Hutchinson, 26, totaled 24 combined tackles, six tackles for a loss and a forced fumble through nine starts this season. He totaled a career-high 14.5 sacks last season.

Hutchinson, who missed 12 games in 2024 due to a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg, signed a four-year, $180 million contract extension in 2025.

Fellow defender D.J. Wonnum played the most snaps (44) among Lions edge rushers in Week 10. Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore, a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, played a season-high 40 snaps against the Patriots.

Moore sacked Patriots backup quarterback Tommy DeVito twice in Sunday’s win. He also logged two sacks in the Lions’ Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Tyler Lacy, Eric O’Neil and Ahmed Hassanein are among the Lions’ backup edge rushers. The Lions rank 17th in yards allowed. They have the fifth-best rush defense in the NFL, but allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game through 10 weeks.

The Lions (7-2) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Detroit.