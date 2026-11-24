Nov. 24 (UPI) — Disney is giving the green light to an Aquamarine series adaptation.

The studio confirmed in a press release Tuesday that Emma Roberts, 35, and Jake McDorman, 40, will reprise their roles of Claire and Raymond from the original 2006 movie.

The original Aquamarine was a teen romantic comedy inspired by the Alice Hoffman novel. The film followed Claire (Roberts) and Hailey (Joanna “JoJo” Levesque), two friends who help a mermaid, Aquamarine (Sara Paxton), find love with their crush Raymond (McDorman).

Aquamarine director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum will direct the show’s pilot episode and serve as executive producer with Roberts and McDorman.

The TV adaptation stars Kenzi Richardson as Coral, a teenager who moves to “a dreamy seaside town,” where “she begins unraveling the truth behind her mother’s disappearance — and discovers her mother is a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface,” an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Briella Guiza, Theodore Dalton and Annika Reese.

“Aquamarine is a timeless coming-of-age story, and we’re excited to bring its humor, heart and sense of wonder to a new generation,” Disney Kids & Family president Ayo Davis said. “At its core, it’s a story about the power of friendship, self-discovery and believing in yourself. And with a stellar cast led by Kenzi Richardson, there’s a magical quality to this story that I think audiences everywhere will really connect with.”