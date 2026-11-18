Nov. 17 (UPI) — A U.S. stock sell-off sped up Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Composite hit its lowest level in about seven months in anticipation of Nvidia’s first earnings report without Jensen Huang.

Nvidia shares ended the session 0.5% lower, thanks to nervous investors ahead of the company’s earnings report due after the closing bell.

Nvidia’s report showed the company beat its third quarter expectations, announced a $150 billion stock buyback and projected a more optimistic outlook than analysts expected.

The company’s stock rebounded a bit in extended trading, along with other neocloud companies, such as Nebius and CoreWeave. Nvidia is important in helping neoclouds finance data center builds, CNBC reported, and it owns about 10% of CoreWeave.

Reports of an National Security Agency network outage added to anxieties about the stability of tech infrastructure and affected the market, CNBC said traders reported.

CNN, The New York Times and CBS News reported Tuesday that the NSA’s network, which it uses to store and share classified information, went down.

“Nvidia should report strong results and guidance, but [it] is unlikely to be able to give investors solid answers to the questions heavily weighing on the stock [regarding] leadership and investigations around export controls,” Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird, told CNBC. “Strong demand might stabilize things, but the next leg higher will need some clarification around the 2028 and beyond outlook.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 848.75 points, or 1.54%, ending at 50,759.42. At today’s session low, the Dow was down more than 1,000 points.

The S&P 500 dipped 1.03% to 7,340.53 giving it the lowest closing level since late July. The broad market index dropped to 1.7% earlier Tuesday.

The Nasdaq Composite ended at 0.74% lower, but it had dipped to about 2.1% down, its lowest since April.

Other tech companies lost ground, too. Micron Technology dipped 0.9%. Advanced Micro Devices fell 0.2%, and Intel dropped 0.5%. Microsoft fell 2%.