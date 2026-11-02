Druski signs with Netflix, will star in ‘Collect & Praise’ series

Nov. 2 (UPI) — Coulda Been actor and comedian Druski has signed a new deal with Netflix.

Netflix announced a multiyear partnership with Druski, 32, who will star in the upcoming series Collect & Praise.

Collect & Praise is a semi-scripted series following the flashy megachurch pastor character he first introduced in a viral skit in January.

“I’ve built my platform by creating characters and comedy that resonate with people,” Druski told Netflix’s Tudum. “This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our team at 4LIFERS Entertainment to expand our reach, develop original programming for the masses and take our creativity to new heights.”

Netflix will also license some of Druski’s previously released content, including the popular Instagram and YouTube series Coulda Been Records, Coulda Been Love and Coulda Been Daddy.

Druski will become the first digital content creator to host Saturday Night Live when he guest hosts this week’s Nov. 7 episode, featuring The Strokes as musical guest.