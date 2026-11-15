‘Ebenezer’ tops North American box office with $19M

Nov. 15 (UPI) — Johnny Depp’s haunted holiday film, Ebenezer, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Cat in the Hat with $11.4 million, Godzilla Minus Zero at No. 3 with $8.3 million, Ramayana at No. 4 with $5.5 million and You Can See Everything at No. 5 with $5.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ghost Soldier at No. 6 with $5.2 million, How to Rob a Bank at No. 7 with $5.2 million, Wild Horse Nine at No. 8 with $4.6 million, Wildwood at No. 9 with $4.4 million and Clayface at No. 10 with $3.7 million.