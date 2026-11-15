England ends Spain’s 43-game unbeaten streak with 3-2 win in Nations League

England ends Spain’s 43-game unbeaten streak as Harry Kane scores again in a 3-2 win in the Nations League.

England ended Spain’s 43-game unbeaten streak as Harry Kane scored again in a 3-2 win in the Nations League on Sunday.

The Ballon d’Or winner struck with a penalty on the stroke of halftime in Madrid for a national record-extending 93rd goal after being fouled by Pau Cubarsí, with the decision upheld following a video review.

England took top spot in Group A3, with both sides already qualified for the quarterfinals before the game.

Defender Ezri Konsa’s header from Declan Rice’s corner made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute against World Cup winner Spain. Jude Bellingham then set up defender Ben White shortly after.

But after midfielder Elliot Anderson was sent off for fouling Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal slotted in the resulting penalty. Forward Nico Williams pulled another goal back from Yamal’s pass to ensure a tense finish with 15 minutes left.

France qualified for the quarterfinals with a 2-1 home win over Turkey in Group A1, and Belgium also advanced after routing Italy 4-1.

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