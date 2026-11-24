Nov. 24 (UPI) — A Delta flight from Boston to Tampa, Fla., was temporarily delayed when a cat escaped from its carrier in the passenger cabin.

Delta Flight 2706 was preparing for takeoff about 7 a.m. Friday when the captain radioed air control at Logan International Airport to report the plane needed to hold for a situation on board.

The plane paused on the taxiway for a few minutes before the captain got back on the horn to report the situation had been resolved.

“Thanks for accommodating,” the captain said. “We had a cat loose in the cabin.”

An air traffic controller responded: “That is a new one. Have a good day, meow.”

Delta Air Lines confirmed the plane — and its re-secured feline cargo — arrived in Tampa on time.