Nov. 24 (UPI) — Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she plans to return from India where she has been living since being toppled in a popular uprising in 2024 — but the government in Dhaka said that if she did so it would be as a handcuffed prisoner.

Hasina’s spokesman, Syed Mozammel Ali, said Tuesday that the 79-year-old had requested the government fly her home Dec. 16, saying Hasina’s enforced exile was a breach of Bangladesh’s constitution.

“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on Aug. 5, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” said Ali.

Dec. 16 is Victory Day when Bangladeshis celebrate winning independence in 1971 from Pakistan following a military struggle led by Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

It was unclear Hasina’s return would work given she faces a sentence of death after being convicted in absentia of crimes against humanity by a Bangladesh court in November 2025 for presiding over a brutal crackdown on July 2024 anti-government protests that the United Nations estimates killed as many as 1,400 people.

“Sheikh Hasina will not be able to return to the country as an ordinary commercial passenger; she will be brought back in handcuffs,” Foreign Minister Humayun Kabir told a news briefing on Tuesday.

The Indian Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on the matter.

Nationwide protests by Hasina’s supporters calling for her to be allowed to return turned violent earlier this month with at least one person killed, vehicles set alight and clashes with police who fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

The protests erupted Nov. 10, a day after her lawyer applied to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi for a new passport and identity card for Hasina.

Dozens of improvised explosive devices were reported to have detonated in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh after her application was rejected, with Bangladesh authorities calling her “a terrorist” whom India should hand over in line with the “active extradition treaty” between the neighboring countries.

India-Bangladesh ties, which were strong during Hasina’s 15 years as prime minister, have been severely strained since she was ousted in August 2024, in part because she has remained politically active while residing as a guest of India.

A planned visit to India by Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, his first since winning a landslide election victory in February, was derailed after Hasina told the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Delhi in August of her intention to return to Bangladesh.

Dhaka said it was “outraged” that New Delhi had allowed such an event to take place in defiance of its warning that the media must not provide Hasina with a publicity platform.