Nov. 17 (UPI) — The Chicago White Sox agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract with free agent pitcher Dustin May, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

May went 7-9 with a 4.70 ERA over 13 appearances last season for the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals traded the right-handed pitcher to the Brewers in August.

May went 2-2 with a 5.65 ERA over 10 regular season appearances with the Brewers. He posted a 5.63 ERA over five postseason appearances to help the Brewers win their first title.

The veteran starter, who also won a title in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, went 26-29 with a 4.12 ERA over the first 102 appearances of his career. May, a third-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2016 MLB Draft, also played for the Boston Red Sox.

Brewers starters allowed the fewest hits and posted the second-best ERA (3.61) in the National League last season. The White Sox logged the third-worst ERA (4.60) in the American League.