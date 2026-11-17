A special tribunal Tuesday sentenced Kosovo’s former president Hashim Thaci to 17 months for influencing witnesses during his war crimes trial that already saw him jailed for 25 years.

In September, the court in The Hague found Thaci and three other former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) leaders guilty of illegal arrests, torture, murder and cruel treatment of people during the 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia.

The verdict and lengthy sentences sparked shock and anger among many Kosovo Albanians, where Thaci and his co-defendants are still widely lauded as heroes of the independence movement.

Tuesday’s verdict was in a separate but related case, with prosecutors charging Thaci with trying to influence the war crimes trial.

The former leader faced 11 charges, including contempt of court, obstructing officials trying to carry out their duties, and violating the secrecy of court proceedings.

Presiding judge Christopher Gosnell found him guilty on nine of the 11 counts, saying he had conspired to influence key prosecution witnesses and revealed confidential information.

Gosnell stressed the “inherent gravity” of these offences, which he described as an “attack on the integrity of the judicial system.”

Thaci, dressed in a white shirt and blue tie, shouted something at the judge after the sentence was pronounced but it could not be heard in the public gallery.

According to local media in Kosovo, he said: “This is politics, not justice.”

The four other co-defendants were released, either because their sentences were shorter than time already served or because they were found not guilty.

Thaci grinned when those sentences were read out and shook one of them warmly by the hand when the judge had adjourned the hearing.

‘Repeatedly and systematically’

Prosecutor Kimberly West welcomed the verdict, saying it sent a “clear message.”

“Those who attempt to subvert the rule of law, reveal confidential court materials or interfere with witnesses will be held accountable, no matter their status or position,” said West in a statement.

The prosecution had urged judges to jail Thaci for six years in the second case, which would add to his 25-year sentence in the war crimes trial.

Thaci had pleaded not guilty to all counts. He has also vowed to appeal the verdict in his war crimes trial.

The KLA emerged in the 1990s in response to the growing oppression of ethnic Albanians in Kosovo, then a Serbian province.

The accused led Kosovo’s independence fight, which ended after NATO bombings forced the withdrawal of Serb forces in 1999.

The 58-year-old Thaci — who also served more than seven years as prime minister — saw his popularity soar when he helped oversee Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008.

But his image was tarnished by a 2010 Council of Europe report alleging links to organised crime and serious abuses committed during and immediately after the war.

Critics also accused the former leader and his party of corruption and concentrating power among political allies.

But it was the wartime allegations that abruptly ended his presidency and left him detained in The Hague.

The Kosovo Special Chambers, part of Kosovo’s judicial system, was moved to The Hague to ensure independent, fair, and secure proceedings.

Last month, Kosovo’s parliament voted to curb the powers of the court dramatically.