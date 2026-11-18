Nov. 17 (UPI) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it was pausing an installation of new routers after Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a new router in Arkansas flooded the network with data, overwhelming the service. Contractor L3Harris was working to change out copper wires for fiber optic, the FAA and the Department of Transportation have said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the pause.

Democrats on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation asked the FAA and the Transportation Department to clarify what went wrong.

“Identifying the device that failed does not establish why it failed,” they said in a statement. “Modernization cannot come at the expense of operational safety.”

They also asked L3Harris and Juniper Networks to say why the systems lacked enough backup. Juniper makes the routers.

The senators on the committee said L3Harris plans to install 3,648 Juniper routers, with 400 installed and 69 of them operational.

On Friday, Duffy called for Congress to approve $50 billion in funding for upgrades to the aging U.S. air traffic control system. Democratic lawmakers said there is unspent money from existing funding, which includes last year’s allocation of $12.5 billion for airport and air traffic control improvements over five years.

The FAA has not announced a definite cause of the outage, which affected communications and radar feeds at 17 of the 22 en route air traffic control centers in the United States. They handle flights while between airports.