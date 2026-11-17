Nov. 17 (UPI) — There will be a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

The test will happen at 2:20 p.m. EST for about a minute. The message will air on radio, broadcast TV, cable TV, and satellite. But it won’t hit cell phones.

With recent emergencies, like the ground stop of all flights on Friday, FEMA acknowledged anxieties that have led to rumors on X Monday.

“We’ve heard a lot of rumors about tomorrow’s EAS test,” FEMA said. “Let’s clear things up. It lasts 1 minute, and no action is required. No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio.”

The test is legally required and has been scheduled for months.

“The Emergency Alert System is one way that FEMA may use to distribute alerts during an emergency,” the agency said in a Q&A.

It said, “if an actual emergency or significant weather event occurs on test day, FEMA and the FCC may postpone the test. The backup date for the nationwide test is Dec. 3.”

The test is meant to help authorities find and fix issues ahead of any actual emergency, FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton said.