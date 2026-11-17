Nov. 16 (UPI) — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz warned Rep. Robert Garcia over potential oversight investigations into President Donald Trump, his family and their associates, as the administration escalates its efforts to deter congressional scrutiny ahead of Democrats taking control of Congress in January.

Garcia, D-Calif., is the fourth Democrat in a week to have received a letter from Reitz demanding the preservation of documents related to publicly discussed plans to launch congressional investigations into possible corrupt arrangements between the Trump administration and its donors and associates.

It is also the second letter that Garcia has received from the administration. Last week, White House counsel Will Scharf warned him that congressional investigations or subpoenas intended to intimate or punish individuals rather than serve a legitimate legislative purpose could constitute criminal conduct.

The warnings came as Democrats prepared their investigative plans ahead of helming Congress in the New Year following the party’s sweeping victory in this month’s midterm elections. Trump had long warned Republicans that losing control of Congress would result in impeachment proceedings and investigations.

Among the Democrats’ planned investigations is an examination of potential quid pro quo arrangements between the Trump administration and corporations and individuals donating millions of dollars to the president’s projects.

On Nov. 11, Garcia and Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a joint letter to Trump fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke following reports that she coordinated more than $800 million in contributions to fund Trump’s multi-hundred-million-dollar White House ballroom project and other Trump-backed initiatives in Washington, D.C., that critics have described as presidential vanity projects.

In their letter, the Democrats said they were examining whether existing federal ethics and anti-corruption laws adequately apply to executive branch officials. They raised concerns over individuals and corporations donating millions of dollars for the Trump ballroom in exchange for potentially favorable government contracts or other benefits.

In his letter to Garcia, Reitz accused the Democrat of planning to “target citizens associated with the President.”

“As you should know, Congressional investigations must serve a legitimate legislative purpose,” Reitz said.

“A committee gavel is not a prosecutor’s commission.”

Reitz directed Garcia, under threat of sanctions and other potential penalties, to preserve documents “relevant to your intent to weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights,” citing two federal civil rights statutes criminalizing conspiracies to federally protected rights and deprivation of those rights under color law.

He gave Garcia until 6 p.m. EST Nov. 23 to confirm receipt of the letter and that he has taken steps to preserve the documents.

Garcia had yet to respond to the directive, though he told the White House last week after receiving the warning from Scharf that he would not be intimidated.

“It appears Donald Trump has something to hide. Let’s be clear: Congress’ authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House. Congress has wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight, an authority inherent in the power to legislate.”

In response to the letter he received, Blumenthal said Reitz’s implied threat of investigation was “baseless.”

Reitz, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general earlier this year, has perviously vowed to defend Trump with “every ounce of legal firepower.”

His letter to Garcia came as he acknowledged conducting preliminary inquiries into congressional Democrats to see whether they have “unlawfully stepped outside the legitimate legislative purpose of their planned committee activities.”

Reitz made the acknowledgment Monday while responding online to Campaign for Accountability, a nonprofit watchdog organization that had asked the State Bar of Texas to investigate him over similar warnings he had issued to Blumenthal, Warren and Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

In its complaint, Campaign for Accountability alleged that Reitz may have violated the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct for threatening to prosecute a charge that the prosecutor knows is not supported by probable cause. The organization argues that Reitz’s threats of criminal prosecution over congressional investigations constituted an abuse of his prosecutorial authority.

Reitz dismissed Campaign for Accountability as a “special-interest, dark-money group,” accusing it of filing “a harassing, frivolous bar complaint against me for doing my job.”

“I will continue my preliminary inquiry unfazed,” he said on X.

“I’ll always do the right thing by following the facts and the law.”