‘Gatto’ trailer: Ruffalo, Fishburne voice cats in Disney-Pixar film

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Disney-Pixar has a new film in the works.

The studio shared a trailer for the upcoming animated movie Gatto on Thursday.

Gatto features Marvel star Mark Ruffalo as the voice of Nero, a stray black cat living in Venice, Italy.

In the trailer, Nero is torn between Rocco (Laurence Fishburne), the feline mob boss who took him in as a kitten, and Maja (Bianca Babasa), a talented young street musician who plays a rare violin.

To further complicate matters, Nero finds himself on the last of his nine lives after multiple deaths that sent him to the keepers of the underworld (Natasia Demetriou, Jamie Demetriou).

Other voice cast members include Enrico Casarosa, John Turturro, Rhys Darby, Isabella Rosellini and Jason Schwartzman.

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Gatto is directed by Casarosa, the filmmaker behind the Disney-Pixar film Luca. The new movie opens in theaters March 5.