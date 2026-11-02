Gov. Newsom proposes $1 billion tax credit for TV, film

Nov. 2 (UPI) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed increasing the state’s tax credit program for film and television from $750 million to $1 billion.

The proposal would dedicate $100 million to independent productions and would encourage companies to produce multiple projects in California.

Newsom also proposed extending the tax credit through 2040 and called on Congress to pass the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act by the end of this year.

“California created the modern entertainment industry; we’re the capital of entertainment and we’re going to keep it here,” Newsom said in a statement. “At least $1 billion in tax credits means more investment flowing into our economy and more opportunity across the industry.”

Last year the state increased the annual tax credit from $330 million to $750 million.

California remains the top state for television and film production, though other states, such as Georgia, have increased tax incentives to bolster their economies through film and TV projects.

The press release from Newsom says his state’s tax incentive program has created 43,000 new jobs for cast and production crews. About $8.25 billion has been spent on production this year to date. Applications for the tax credit have increased by 82%.

On the federal level, the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act seeks to establish a 20% film and tax credit that could be stacked on top of state incentives.