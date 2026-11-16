Handwritten draft of MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech to go on display before it’s sold at auction

A handwritten draft of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech is going on display before being auctioned in January.

ATLANTA (AP) — Words scrawled in blue pen — and others scratched out — give an intimate peek into the writing of what would become the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s most famous speech.

Delivered Aug. 28, 1963, from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the “I Have a Dream” speech reflects on the shameful legacy of slavery, segregation and discrimination and looks forward with hope to future equality for the country’s Black citizens. A handwritten draft of that speech goes on display in King’s hometown Monday before it is sold to the highest bidder at auction in January.

The words that became most famous do not appear in the seven pages from a pad of yellow, lined paper. The “I have a dream” refrain was added by King on the spot as he stood before a crowd of tens of thousands of people gathered on the National Mall for the March on Washington.

But other key parts of the speech are there in the civil rights icon’s own handwriting, including the opening lines and the powerful finish invoking an African American spiritual.

King completed the handwritten draft in his hotel room in the wee hours of the morning, less than 12 hours before it was delivered, according to Christie’s, which will handle the sale of the manuscript. It was then given to assistants to be typed and sent to the media, the auction house said in a news release.

Speechwriter Edward Clayton was among the multiple advisers who helped King hash out the content of the speech. His wife, Xernona Clayton, who worked alongside him in the civil rights movement, discovered the draft in the late 1990s, three decades after her husband’s death. It was in a drawer of his desk, tucked inside an envelope labeled “speech.”

“The two of them gelled with writing and words,” Xernona Clayton said in the Christie’s news release. “They would go back and forth and there was such respect. Dr. King, who was a great thinker, said Ed was so good at getting his words on paper and putting them in the right place at the right time.”

Clayton knew the document was important but didn’t realize it was the only remaining handwritten draft and stuck it back in the drawer, finding it there again just two years ago.

Clayton, who established the Still Marching Irrevocable Charitable Unitrust to advance causes important to her, decided after consultation with trusted advisers to sell the draft to support charities that advance her own legacy and that of King. Christie’s expects the draft to fetch more than $10 million. The organizations that will benefit include the Xernona Clayton Foundation and the King Center in Atlanta.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to give this amazing speech new life, and to give new life to people who are in need,” Clayton said. “And we cannot wait to give that first gift.”

King’s two remaining living children, the Rev. Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, said in the Christie’s release that they are grateful the sale will support the legacy of the movement their father helped build.

“It is poetic that the past will protect the future,” Martin Luther King III said. “We are grateful that this treasure was preserved over decades by the Clayton family. It is a remarkable piece of history that shines a light on our father’s process as he prepared to make a speech that so profoundly affected the course of the Civil Rights movement and our nation. Now, for the first time, the public will have the opportunity to be inspired by this document.”

The draft will be publicly displayed for the first time at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta from Monday through Sunday. It will be on view in Chicago at a date to be determined and will be shown at Christie’s in New York from Jan. 15, King’s birthday, through Jan. 21 before being offered for auction on Jan. 22.