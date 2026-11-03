HBO renews Sharon Horgan’s ‘Youth’ for Season 2

Nov. 3 (UPI) — HBO has renewed Sharon Horgan’s comedy, Youth, for a second season.

The show co-stars Rupert Friend, Sharlene Whyte, Aran Murphy and Robbie Gee.

It follows Alex (Horgan), a 50-year-old divorcee as she searches for sex and love while she cares for her parents and adult son.

“I’m so happy to get another opportunity to live out my emotional and biological crises on HBO,” Horgan said in a statement Monday.

“I can’t think of a better platform to air my UTI problems on. The response to Youth has been beyond what I could have hoped for. I’m so grateful for the response and the chance to work with this incredible cast and creative team once more.”

Turns out, it hasn’t all stopped being fun.

#YouthHBO is renewed for Season 2. https://t.co/2Kt8UkHCPR— HBO Max (@hbomax) November 2, 2026