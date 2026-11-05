House fire in Brooklyn kills 6 people and injures 7, more than 200 firefighters respond

A fire in a two-story home in New York has killed six people and injured seven others.

NEW YORK (AP) — Six people died in a fire that barreled through a two-story home in New York early Thursday and seven others were injured, including three firefighters, the city’s fire department said.

Heavy fire was reported in the row frame building at 1:40 a.m. in Brooklyn. More than 200 first responders reported to the fire in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood. It was brought under control in about 3 hours.

Four people died at the scene, the fire department said in a statement. Two people with critical injuries were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries as well, the department said.

No names or ages of the victims have been released.

Fire marshals were investigating. A lithium-ion battery was found at the scene, but it was unknown if it was related to the cause of the fire, the department said.