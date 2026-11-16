Huge waves pummel the California coast, forcing the closure of iconic piers

The California coast is being pummeled again by huge waves that inundated beaches, flooded local streets and forced the closure of iconic piers.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California coast was pummeled again on Sunday by huge waves that inundated beaches, flooded local streets and forced the closure of iconic piers.

The National Weather Service office for the Bay Area warned that surf up to 35 feet (10.6 meters) was possible, along with dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves.

“Stay out of the water, stay off rocks and jetties, and never turn your back on the ocean!” the weather service said on social media.

On Saturday, waves above 50 feet (15.2 meters) were recorded in San Mateo County, just south of San Francisco.

Surfers weren’t deterred, taking advantage of giant waves at the famous Mavericks Beach near Half Moon Bay.

Further south, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning near the coastal town of Capitola that took the brunt of the powerful surf.

In Southern California, several piers, including ones in Ventura, Manhattan Beach, Huntington Beach and San Diego’s Pacific Beach, were closed during the weekend as they were slammed by waves.

At La Jolla Cove near San Diego, famous for its lounging sea lions, water overflowed the beach and crashed up a staircase leading to the sand.

Conditions were calming by Sunday afternoon, but large waves were expected all week, forecasters warned.

The ongoing super El Niño has warmed the ocean, leading to an increased volume of seawater.