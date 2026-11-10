‘Ink’ trailer: Danny Boyle directs Guy Pearce in ‘Sun’ tabloid drama

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Netflix is teasing the new film Ink.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Jack O’Connell and Guy Pearce.

Ink is a drama based on the James Graham stage play, which chronicles the rise of popular British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

O’Connell plays Larry Lamb, the real-life former editor of The Sun, with Pearce as Rupert Murdoch, the businessman and media mogul who purchased the newspaper in 1969.

Other cast members include Claire Foy, Blake Harrison, Patrick Kennedy, Angus Imrie, Brian Gleeson and Bertie Carvel.

“A group of visionaries and misfits had an idea for a new kind of news — one that would give people what they want and would change the face of the world we live in today,” an official synopsis reads.

Ink had its world premiere as the opening film at the 83rd annual Venice International Film Festival in September. The film opens in theaters Dec. 11 and will start streaming Jan. 8 on Netflix.