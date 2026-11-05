Iowa Democrat wins state House race despite suspending campaign in September

A Democrat has won a western Iowa legislative district despite suspending his campaign two months ago due to health issues.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Democrat won a western Iowa legislative district in Tuesday’s elections even though he had suspended his campaign two months ago because of health issues, a sign of the party’s sweeping midterm successin the state and across the country.

Eric Armstrong, whose name still appeared on the ballot, was elected to represent a state House district held by current Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek, who won his bid for U.S. Senate Tuesday. Voters in the district backed Republican President Donald Trump two years ago.

Voters made Republicans suffer in Iowa and across the country in this year’s midterm elections, fed up with high costs, critical of government corruption and unsupportive of an overseas war.

Republicans still control the Iowa Legislature but will have to govern with a smaller House majority and a Democratic governor after Rob Sand broke their decade-long grip on state government.

Armstrong, who earned support from 55% of the district’s more than 8,000 voters, said in a Facebook post Thursday that he was proud of his win and would be “open and upfront about what comes next.”

“The voters of District 20 sent a clear message about the direction they want for Iowa,” he wrote, “and I will make sure that message is carried to the Capitol in January.”

In a Sep. 7 post, Armstrong said he was facing “personal health issues that require my full attention and immediate care” and said he was “stepping down from my campaign, effective immediately” to prioritize his health. He thanked voters for their understanding on his “deeply difficult choice” and asked for privacy.

The district includes part of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake and borders Omaha, Nebraska. Armstrong, a former railroad executive, won by a margin of 865 votes over Republican Keith Jones. Jones is a Pottawattamie County supervisor and a retired police lieutenant.

Like counties across Iowa, Democrats up and down the ballot performed far better in this year’s elections than they have in recent cycles. That includes Turek, who led in his home county, Pottawattamie, by less than a percentage point over Republican Ashley Hinson. Turek will replace retiring Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who won nearly 55% of voters in Pottawattamie County in 2020. Trump won 59% of voters in the county in 2024.