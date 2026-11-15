Iran launches drone strike on U.S. base in Bahrain

Nov. 15 (UPI) — Iran carried out a drone strike on a U.S. military base Sunday, claiming it struck the facility.

However, Bahrain said “several aerial attacks” were intercepted before they hit the Gulf state.

Iran’s military said it targeted the U.S. defense radar facility at al-Riffa base.

Iran’s attacks on Sunday and Friday were its first since September.

The United States and the Islamic republic have been in a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil and gas shipping route that has been restricted since the war between the two countries began in February.

Iran claims it should control the strait and has been launching attacks on “unauthorized” traffic. Meanwhile, the U.S. military has been providing protection for vessels transporting oil though the area.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns in the strongest terms the continued brutal Iranian attacks on its territory and holds Iran fully responsible for their consequences,” Bahrain’s foreign ministry said.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt also condemned Iran’s attacks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Sunday that Tehran would continue to respond to aggression by the United States and other countries.

Attempts to resolve the conflict diplomatically have stalled. U.S. President Donald Trump last week said the war was “effectively over” and “won” by the United States. He added he was not likely to order new strikes against Iran as long as there was progress in peace talks.