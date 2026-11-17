Nov. 17 (UPI) — Iran’s military said its drones targeted a U.S. radar facility in Bahrain on Tuesday, but U.S. military officials said the attack was intercepted and didn’t damage any equipment.

Iran said it targeted the United States’ radar system at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain in a one-way attack Tuesday, Fars News Agency reported.

Bahrain’s military confirmed that it “intercepted and destroyed” multiple Iranian weapons launched there, ABC News reported. The Bahraini government issued a safety alert for citizens.

In a post to X, U.S. Central Command denied any suggestions the attack physically struck the radar system at the base.

“Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel. CENTCOM and partner forces remain highly vigilant,” the post read.

The incident came two days after Iran said it targeted a U.S. defense radar facility at al-Riffa base, also in Bahrain. And on Friday, Iran targeted a U.S. early-warning radar facility.

Bahrain said it intercepted those attacks before they hit.

The strikes mark a resumption of attacks after about two months of quiet in the region, The Hill reported.

Iran said its recent strikes were in retaliation for U.S. attacks on communications and drone surveillance sites.

“Continued aggression against the country’s airspace, as well as the use of regional military bases and facilities for hostile acts against Iran, will not go unanswered,” Iran’s military said.