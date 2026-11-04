Israeli President Isaac Herzog formally adopts election results

Nov. 4 (UPI) — Israeli election officials on Wednesday narrowly certified the results of the country’s inconclusive general election, a week after Israelis voted in what was widely seen as a referendum of the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and in particular his handling of the Oct. 7 attacks in 2023.

At a ceremony at which the Israeli president officially adopted the results from the Central Elections Committee, President Isaac Herzog said he would later Wednesday begin the consultation process on which leader among the various Knesset blocs should be invited to form a new government.

He warned compromise was critical in order to avoid new elections and that the various blocs vying to form a government would not be able to deliver on every campaign “commitment and promise,” urging them instead to demonstrate “originality, creativity, courage and goodwill” in the interests of the country.

“The one test I ask the factions and their representatives to keep in front of them when they come here is this: what is truly best for the country,” said Herzog.

The ceremony went ahead after the committee voted 15-14, with two abstentions, to approve the election results, prompting CEC chair Noam Sohlberg to warn that the level of opposition within the committee “sets a dangerous precedent.”

Herzog also expressed “full confidence” in Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, to get to the bottom of fraud allegations leveled against political parties that represent Israeli-Palestinians after they won a record 19 Knesset seats, but hit out against what he called “coarse” and “racist” attacks on the country’s Arab minority.

His comments came after Sohlberg pushed back against efforts by Netanyahu’s Likud Party to delay certification of the election due to the cheating allegations, warning that efforts to call into question the integrity of the results constituted a “real danger” to Israel’s democracy and that even if fraud had occurred, it would not have materially affected the outcome.

Solhberg said it was impossible to postpone publication of the results on the basis of what were suspicions only, because it would entail extending the term of a Knesset whose term had already ended.

“Accordingly, we publish the elections now. If evidence is found going forward, it will be possible to act on the path set out by law for appealing the election results,” he added.