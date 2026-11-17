Nov. 17 (UPI) — Jennifer Lawrence showed her support for the stars of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping at the film’s premiere Monday.

Lawrence, who played the lead role of Katniss Everdeen in the original four Hunger Games films based on the Suzanne Collins book series, attended the event at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

The actress, 36, wore a black Dior robe dress with floral embroidery and a white faux fur collar.

The premiere reunited Lawrence with her Hunger Games co-stars Josh Hutcherson (who portrayed Peeta Mellark), Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket) and Jena Malone (Johanna Mason).

Lawrence later joined Hutcherson and fellow Hunger Games star Woody Harrelson for a cold open sketch on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel following a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he competes in the 50th annual Hunger Games as a tribute from District 12. Harrelson portrayed an older Haymitch in the original films.

The Sunrise on the Reaping cast also includes Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Molly McCann as Louella McCoy, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Elle Fanning as a young Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as a young Caesar Flickerman and Ralph Fiennes as a young Coriolanus Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters Friday.