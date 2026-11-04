Jets set NHL record with 4 goals over final 2:39 to stun Canadiens

Nov. 4 (UPI) — The Winnipeg Jets scored four goals over the final 2:39 of regulation to stun the Montreal Canadiens and set an NHL record in Montreal.

The four-goal comeback was the latest in league history and propelled the 5-4 overtime triumph Tuesday at Bell Centre. Forward Kyle Connor scored twice for the Jets. Defenseman Dylan Samberg netted the game-winner 90 seconds remaining overtime.

Samberg’s score helped the Jets snap a nine-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.

“What a way to end the streak we were on there,” Connor told reporters. “We just came into [Monday] with such a good attitude and just tried to live in the present and even manufacture some kind of positive and jump even if it wasn’t there.”

Defenseman Tyrel Bauer and forward Morgan Barron scored the first two goals of the Jets rally.

“We are going to enjoy this one,” Connor said. “You’ve gotta enjoy the wins in the National Hockey League, especially when you are on a streak like that.

“We are going to try to use this to catapult us and to build upon it.”

Canadiens winger Cole Caufield scored twice in the loss. Fellow forwards Josh Anderson and Owen Beck also scored for Montreal. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Canadiens, the third-best team in the Eastern Conference.

“We were very opportunistic on our chances,” Canadiens coach Martin St-Louis said. “I think we gave up 80-something shot attempts. … They were better than we were. You have to give them credit. They weren’t winning. You could tell they had a lot of urgency. They didn’t quit.

“You have to tip your hat to what they just did.”

The Jets edged the Canadiens 87-47 in shot attempts, 47-22 in shots on goal and 20-22 in hits for their first win since Oct. 13.

“Our team, we played hard,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “I thought we did a lot of really good things for three periods. We talked about defending our way out of this. I thought we did that. When we didn’t have the puck, we worked to get it back.”

Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler totaled 42 saves. Jets net minder Stuart Skinner made 18 stops. Forward Mark Scheifele and defenseman Dylan DeMelo logged two assists apiece in the victory.

Beck lit the lamp for the first score of the night 3:05 into the first period. Anderson followed with a second Canadiens goal with 1:42 remaining in the frame. Caufield scored off power players in each of the next two periods. He gave his Canadiens a 4-0 lead with his second goal just 46 seconds into the final frame.

Bauer then started the Jets’ rally with a score with 2:39 remaining in regulation. Barron beat Fowler again 42 seconds later. Connor cut the deficit to one with 60 seconds remaining in the third period. He forced overtime when he scored off a power play with 33 seconds remaining.

Gabriel Vilardi picked the pocket of defenseman Lane Hutson to set up the game-winner. He kicked the puck up to fellow forward Adam Lowry outside the left circle. Lowry then fired a pass above the right circle, finding Samberg. The defenseman finished the game with a shot past Fowler’s stick and into the left side of the net.

The Jets (5-8-3) will host the Vancouver Canucks (3-13-1) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Winnipeg. The Canadiens (9-3-3) will host the Utah Mammoth (10-6-0) at the same time in Montreal.