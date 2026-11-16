Joe Burrow and Bengals dominate Steelers 38-18 to take AFC North lead alone

Joe Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns, Ja’Marr Chase had 11 catches for 231 yards and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18 to move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns, Ja’Marr Chase had 11 catches for 231 yards and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18 on Sunday night to move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Running back Chase Brown had 82 scrimmage yards and scored two touchdowns, both receiving, as the Bengals (7-2) extended their winning streak to five games. It was the first time in four opportunities that a team has played in Europe the week before and beaten an opponent coming off a bye.

Cincinnati’s defense sacked Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers three times as the 42-year-old quarterback had one of the worst games of his 22-year career. Rodgers did not have his first completion until his eighth attempt, a 5-yard throw to tight end Dwayne Washington off play-action with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 and had a 135.7 passer rating. He was lifted for Joe Flacco midway through the fourth quarter. It was the 10th 400-yard game of Burrow’s seven-year NFL career and his third this season. The 409 yards were tied for the sixth most Pittsburgh has allowed to a quarterback.

Pittsburgh (6-3) struggled in all three phases until the fourth quarter. Rodgers was 15 of 29 for 129 yards with fourth-quarter TD passes to DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth.

Jaylen Warren, who came in sixth in the league in scrimmage yards, had only 41 yards. He was held to seven carries for 15 yards after rushing for 127 yards in the Steelers’ 30-27 victory over the Bengals in Week 3.

Burrow had a dominant first half for the second straight week as the Bengals roared out to a 24-3 lead. The seventh-year quarterback topped 300 yards in the first half for the second time in his NFL career as he completed 26 of 34 passes for 302 yards with touchdowns to Brown, Drew Sample and Dohnte Meyers.

The Bengals scored on four of their five first-half possessions. The only time they didn’t score was when Evan McPherson was wide right from 43 yards midway through the second quarter, ending his run of 25 straight field goals.

Injuries

Steelers: S DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury during pregame warmups and was ruled inactive. LG Mason McCormick was carted off late in the second quarter with a right ankle injury.

Bengals: OG Dalton Risner went to the locker room with a left knee injury in the second quarter. LB Oren Burks (groin) was injured and ruled out in the second half.

Up next

Steelers: At Philadelphia next Sunday.

Bengals: At Washington next Monday night.

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