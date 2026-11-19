Nov. 19 (UPI) — JPMorgan Chase said hackers may have breached third-party platforms that provide services to the banking giant, exposing some customer data.

In a statement Thursday on social media, JPMorgan said “we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.”

The largest U.S. bank said its services have not been disrupted. It did not identify when the cyberattack happened or the third-party firms that were targeted.

Customers affected by the attack will be directly contacted “where appropriate” and be offered free credit monitoring services, JPMorgan said.

JPMorgan’s announcement comes three days after a “software bug” was found in its systems that saw its online banking services halted. It said Thursday “there is no connection” between the latest attack and Monday’s disruptions.

The bank’s disclosure became latest in a recent series of technology outages and cyberattacks, including incidents affecting Microsoft, major U.S. banks and the U.S. National Security Agency, as well as other business websites.