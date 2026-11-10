Judge denies Lindsay Clancy’s motion to dismiss murder charges

Nov. 9 (UPI) — A Massachusetts judge on Monday rejected a motion from Lindsay Clancy’s attorneys to dismiss the murder charges against her, clearing the way for her to be tried again.

Clancy, who is accused of killing her three young children in 2023, had previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Her attorneys said she had postpartum psychosis at the time and should not be found criminally liable.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Clancy’s first trial on Sept. 4 after the jury failed to reach a verdict on the charges. Clancy’s attorneys had said a retrial would violate her protections against double jeopardy.

On Monday, Sullivan also ruled against imposing a gag order on those involved in the case. The judge has also set a hearing for Nov. 16 to discuss scheduling a new trial, which he has suggested taking place in March.

Sullivan said that a new trial would not subject Clancy to an unconstitutional second prosecution for the same crime.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office did not commit to retrying Clancy during a hearing last week and did not comment on developments Monday.

Clancy is accused of murdering her three children — Cora,5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months — at the family home in Duxbury, Mass., in2023. She then tried to commit suicide, which has left her paralyzed.

The defense has said that Sullivan acted prematurely in declaring a mistrial in September and that he should have questioned and potentially removed a holdout juror who was allegedly not following the law on reasonable doubt.

Sullivan said Monday that there was “manifest necessity” for the mistrial. He also ruled that the defense is not entitled to records related to the holdout juror.