Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s plan to close D.C. golf course

Nov. 15 (UPI) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order halting President Donald Trump’s plans to shutter the East Potomac Golf Links amid his plans to overhaul the Washington, D.C., course.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes of the District of Columbia issued the order Saturday, a day ahead of Trump’s planned closure of the course.

Reyes said the planned closure and revamp of the course likely violated National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. The National Park Service’s regulations require a notice-and-comment rulemaking prior to closing a national park.

She described as pretext the Trump administration’s explanation that the course must be closed Sunday because no operator would be in place at the facility. The NPS terminated National Links Trust’s role in operating the course as of Sunday’s date.

The NPS “now cites the lack of an operator as of that date to claim closure is necessary,” Reyes wrote. “But that reverses cause and effect — by design.

“And the Government concedes that this is not the full story. It has acknowledged that [the Department of Interior] terminated NLT’s work, in part, to follow the President’s directive to close the Park.”

The Trump administration has cited safety issues along the course’s seawall as the reason for the overhaul. Reyes said, though, that the NPS has deemed the seawall perimeter as a safety hazard since 2019 and previously addressed the issue by fencing off the unsafe zone.

She questioned why the course hosted more than 30,000 runners for a marathon along the perimeter days before the closure announcement if the seawall’s safety were a true concern.

Revamping the East Potomac Golf Links is one of a number of D.C.-area building projects Trump has undertaken since the start of his second term. He said he wants the course to serve as a major competitive venue that could host championships such as the U.S. Open.