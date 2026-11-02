Judge tosses case against former FBI officials accused of perjury

Nov. 2 (UPI) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed a case against two former FBI officials accused of lying to Congress over the investigation into Hunter Biden.

The former FBI officials, Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, faced charges of allegedly lying to Congress when interviewed by the House Judiciary Committee in 2023. U.S. District Court Judge Zia Faraqui ruled Monday that there was no probable cause for the charges, calling the case “weaponization” of the Justice Department.

Floris and Benavides each faced one count of making a false statement to Congress.

Faraqui noted that the charges were filed on Oct. 20, two weeks before the midterm elections.

“I will not bury my head in the sand,” he said. “I will not lobotomize myself in that way.”

The case against Floris and Benavides stemmed from the probe by House Republicans into Biden over the contents of a laptop of his. The prosecution said Floris and Benavides lied about what they knew of the investigation to downplay the allegations against Biden and his family.

The investigation began ahead of the 2020 presidential election after the contents of the laptop, seized by the FBI, were given to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Gov. Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani then shared a copy of the hard drive with the press.

Last week, Faraqui tossed obstruction charges against Floris and Benavide which he said were unsworn and unsigned.

“We have never had complaints filed that are unsigned,” he said. “It is inappropriate. It harms the defendants.”