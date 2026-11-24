Nov. 24 (UPI) — The Justice Department Wednesday announced arrests of more than 800 people alleged to be working in criminal scam networks, a press release said.

The crackdown stems from an executive order signed on March 6 to focus on scammer organizations that target Americans. Prosecutors and agents helped law enforcement in 10 countries conduct raids on scam call centers.

“Predatory scams against the American people will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “The unprecedented results of this surge are just the beginning. We will continue prosecuting those who perpetrate these schemes and disrupting the activities of transnational criminal organizations before they reach American shores.”

“Through Operation Blackout, this FBI’s scam center demolition initiative, we’ve seized nearly $17 billion in illicit funds, taken more than 14,000 digital devices, directly warned over 11,000 Americans from scam attempts, and prevented more than $690 million in potential victim losses,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

Gallup reported in June that Americans lost an estimated $68 billion to scams in 2025 alone. They include cryptocurrency investment scams, financially motivated sextortion, government imposter schemes and other predatory schemes that cost Americans billions of dollars.

In one scam, current and former members of prison gangs in Georgia used contraband mobile phones to tell victims that they missed jury duty and would be arrested if they failed to pay a fine. There were 14 people charged in three indictments in federal and state courts for participation in these schemes, and another 17 defendants were charged in state court for a scheme to smuggle contraband mobile phones, often used in the fraud schemes and other crimes, into Georgia prisons. Websites that were used by inmates to commit jury duty imposter schemes were seized. Some prisoners even posted what they were doing on social media.

Thirty defendants were extradited to the U.S.

The department said it broke up: southeast Asian scam centers engaged in cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes; Fraud schemes perpetrated by Nigerians involving false claims that a victim must pay fees to receive an inheritance; a list broker in Mexico who sold names and contact information of elderly Americans to dozens of scammers; a cremation services provider who used bait-and-switch pricing and obscured his true location from grieving families; the operator of a Peruvian call center that contacted Spanish-speaking Americans and told them they were required to pay for English language-learning products or they would be arrested or deported; and a dozen defendants, including several Jamaican nationals, charged with engaging in a sweepstakes scheme that defrauded elderly Americans.

Working with international partners, the FBI also helped in the liberation and repatriation of more than 2,200 trafficked workers forced to operate inside scam compounds. It also prevented more than $143 million in victim losses, warned thousands of Americans they were being targeted by a scammer and froze over $350 million in assets through the FBI’s Recovery Asset Team, the press release said.