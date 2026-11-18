Nov. 17 (UPI) — U.S. federal prosecutors charged an Irish national with breaking into a U.S. military jet in Ireland and destroying it, they said Tuesday.

Daithi O’Corrain, 48, allegedly plotted to break into the $60 million C-130 Hercules aircraft, which was parked in April at Shannon Airport in County Clare, Ireland, the U.S. Justice Department said. It called the airport “a major transatlantic hub for U.S. military troops and equipment.”

Prosecutors said O’Corrain broke the locking mechanism on the aircraft’s rear crew door and barricaded himself inside using supplies he brought with him. They said he then caused “severe damage” to the inside of the aircraft by cutting wire bundles and hydraulic lines, crimping a liquid oxygen line, destroying cockpit gauges and puncturing air ducts.

O’Corrain also brought multiple capsules of gallium, “a highly corrosive metal that is a liquid at room temperature,” on to the aircraft, which is “substantially” aluminum. Gallium eats through aluminum and is corrosive to steel, the department said.

Several hours later, the flight crew returned to the airport to leave for their next destination, saw O’Corrain through the cockpit window and called for airport security.

They then allegedly saw O’Corrain leave through a hatch in the airplane’s roof “and inflict substantial additional damage” to its exterior by striking it with an axe and “pouring unknown substances and placing objects, including ball bearings” into its fuel tanks.

“As alleged, Daithi O’Corrain carried out a deliberate, planned attack against a U.S. military aircraft, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and jeopardizing critical military operations,” said James C. Barnacle Jr., FBI assistant director in charge, in a statement. “This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism. The defendant allegedly spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict.”

The department said the attack followed a series of similar incidents at the airport over the past year. People have been arrested after incidents including driving a van through the airport’s perimeter fence; breaching the runway and spraying a U.S. military aircraft with paint; and entering a restricted area with military aircraft.

O’Corrain is charged with destruction of government property. He was indicted by a grand jury in New York.