Justice Department sues Lyft over service animals, mobility devices

Nov. 10 (UPI) — The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Lyft, saying the company discriminated against passengers with service animals and those who use some mobility devices.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, seeks $53 million for people with disabilities against whom Lyft allegedly discriminated and who have filed complaints to Lyft or the Justice Department.

“Individuals with disabilities should be able to rely on rideshare services free of discrimination,” acting Assistant Attorney General Jesus A. Osete of the Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “We intend to uphold the [Americans with Disabilities Act’s] promise that people with disabilities are entitled to equal access in every part of public life, including essential transportation services.”

The department filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It alleges the company violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which prohibits private transportation companies from discriminating based on disability. Companies are required to transport those with disabilities and their service animals and to provide rides and assist with some mobility devices.

The lawsuit refers to those who use stowable wheelchairs and similar mobility devices and those with service animals. Under the ADA, a service animal is one trained to provide a task related to a person’s disability. It does not apply to those with emotional support animals.

The complaint said that Lyft and its drivers “routinely refuse to serve individuals with disabilities,” impose “impermissible surcharges by charging fees such as cancellation fees to riders they have unlawfully denied service” and “refuses to reasonably modify its policies, practices or procedures when necessary to avoid discriminating.”

It further alleges that “Lyft’s drivers insult and demean people with disabilities and its customer services representatives ask them disrespectful questions.”

The lawsuit seeks a court order to stop Lyft from the alleged discrimination, modify its policies to comply with the ADA and to train staff and drivers on the ADA.

The department sued ride-share service Uber last year over alleged discrimination as well.