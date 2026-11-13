Karin Slaughter: ‘Good Daughter’ series shows light in the darkness

NEW YORK, Nov. 12 (UPI) — Premiering Thursday on Peacock, the adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s best-selling novel, The Good Daughter, follows a dysfunctional family of lawyers still struggling years after a family tragedy.

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“I think the most important part of this story is the humor. I take on a lot of tough subject matter and the fact that they can still find the lightness in the darkness is a very important part to, not just the show, but to my writing in general,” Slaughter told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

“I’m very mindful that the stories I write are universal stories for a lot of women and I want to leave them with a sense of getting up, starting the day again, going on with things. My grandmother had this great phrase, ‘You can’t fall off the floor.’ It’s a wonderful thing to watch people who have bad things happen get up again and live to fight another day.”

Brendan Gleeson plays patriarch Rusty Quinn, an alcoholic defense attorney in rural Georgia, who raises his two daughters Charlie (Drew Creek/Meghann Fahy) and Sam (Audrey Grace Marshall/Rose Byrne) to become successful lawyers.

Rusty and Charlie are estranged from Sam when the show opens, but the family reunites after Rusty is stabbed, then calls Sam from the hospital and asks her to defend teen-age Kelly (Shayna Benardo), who is accused of killing two people in a school shooting that Charlie witnesses.

Harper Steele plays Lenore, Rusty’s assistant and a mother figure to Charlie and Sam following the murder of their own mom, Gamma (Olivia Williams).

“From my perspective, I think I’m there to carry on what the mother wasn’t able to carry on. So, I’m trying to keep alive sort of a love for their mother, Gamma, and a connection to their father,” Steele said in a separate interview, alongside Williams.

“Lenore is a character who is strong-willed, independent, doesn’t care what other people think and I think that’s probably the most valuable role model for that character with both those girls.”

Williams said it is easy to see the type of woman Gamma is in a scene where she is shopping with young Sam and the girl starts complaining about her father’s job.

“She finds Rusty infuriating and has got the family into the most appalling situation. Gamma says, ‘Wait a minute before you — what we would say in England — slag him off, just think about what he does in society and how necessary it is,'” Williams recalled.

“I do sometimes think that you have to say that within a family. Don’t belittle this person in the family because their principles are something that are actually important for society.”

Even though Rusty’s job puts both Gamma and Lenore in danger, they believe in him and are committed to helping him provide the best defenses possible for those who need them.

“There’s just a sense of loyalty there,” Steele said about Lenore.

“As a trans woman, when you come out, there’s just a love for that acceptance and, clearly, this is a story where her trans-ness is not upfront or center. She’s just a person in the community and it’s because of Rusty,” she explained.

“It’s because of that early sort of: ‘OK, so you’re still my friend. We’re still going to be best friends.’ So, I think there’s just a loyalty element there that keeps her in place, even through the shittier [parts of the job] and just admiration for the good work, but, also, probably a loyalty to the children.”

Although Williams agrees with the way Gamma put her marriage and children before herself, she said there was one aspect of the character that didn’t sit right with her.

“She says something that I don’t entirely agree with to poor Sammy, which is, ‘Whatever happens to me, you’ve got to look after your sister,’ which, I think, is a huge burden to put on her,” she said.

“But it’s one of the interesting complexities that this novel is about — what families put upon each other without intending to or with the best of intentions. Actually, the family legacy can be painful and damaging. So, Rusty is a very imperfect father, but we wouldn’t want him not to exist in all his faults and complexities.”

She’s not leaving that easily.

#TheGoodDaughter arrives November 12 on Peacock. https://t.co/uwxL1JaIZf— Peacock (@peacock) November 11, 2026