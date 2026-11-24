Nov. 24 (UPI) — Netflix announced Tuesday that Kevin Kline has joined the cast of the series The Corrections. Meryl Streep has previously been cast.

Kline will play Alfred Lambert, an aging father in conflict with his daughter and two sons. The children have yet to be cast.

Streep plays Alfred’s wife, Enid. She and Kline previously co-starred in Sophie’s Choice.

The Lamberts come into conflict as Enid tries to bring them together for one last Christmas.

Jonathan Franzen adapts his novel. Cord Jefferson directs all episodes. Paramount Television Studios produces.