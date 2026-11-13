‘KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour to launch in 2027

Nov. 13 (UPI) — KPop Demon Hunters, the animated Netflix film-turned-cultural sensation, has inspired a real-life world tour set to launch in 2027.

The Golden tour will bring the movie’s music group Huntr/x, consisting of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, to fans worldwide beginning in June.

Featuring “the beloved animated characters, music, choreography and supernatural spectacle of KPop Demon Hunters,” the concert experience combines performance technology with animation, live-action stunts and performers.

The show allows audiences to become part of the spectacle, from singing and dancing along to hit songs such as “Golden” and “Takedown,” to helping Huntr/x seal the Honmoon.

Other fan-favorite characters, including the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger, will also make appearances.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour (@kpopdemonhunters.tour)

“KPop Demon Hunters has transformed from a breakout hit into a generational phenomenon,” Netflix chief marketing officer Marian Lee said in a statement. “This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going, bringing that ‘Takedown’ energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance, and help Huntr/x seal the Honmoon.”

Mastercard pre-sale tickets open Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the For the Fans pre-sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. General sales begin Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

KPop Demon Hunters, featuring the voices of Arden Cho and Ejae as Rumi, May Hong and Audrey Nuna as Mira, and Ji-young Yoo and Rei Ami as Zoey, premiered on Netflix in June 2025 and has garnered more than 670 million views since its debut.