Lamb, JSN, Golden lead Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

MIAMI, Nov. 4 (UPI) — CeeDee Lamb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Matthew Golden lead my Top-50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9.

Puka Nacua and Ja’Marr Chase are among my other Top-5 options at the position. Malik Nabers, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nico Collins are among the other Top-10 plays in my rankings, which are listed below.

Players from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, who are on bye in Week 9, were removed from my rankings.

Continue to monitor news at the position before throwing the injured wide receivers into starting lineups. My Week 9 waiver wire/free agent targets can be found here.

Week 9 wide receiver rankings

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at IND

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

3. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers at NE

4. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams at WAS

5. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. ATL

6. Malik Nabers, New York Giants at PHI

7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. BUF

8. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers vs. LV

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at MIA

10. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at LAC

11. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

12. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CLE

13. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars at BAL

14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. ATL

15. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys at IND

16. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears vs. TB

17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. JAX

18. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. CIN

19. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

20. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. LV

21. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. GB

22. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers vs. DEN

23. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at KC

24. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers vs. HOU

25. Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts vs. DAL

26. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at NE

27. D.J. Moore, Buffalo Bills at MIN

28. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos at CAR

29. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins vs. DET

30. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders at SF

31. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers vs. DEN

32. Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets at KC

33. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills at MIN

34. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. TB

35. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders vs. LAR

36. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at MIA

37. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CHI

38. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

39. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. BUF

40. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins vs. DET

41. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns at NO

42. Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints vs. CLE

43. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars at BAL

44. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins vs. DET

45. Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys at IND

46. Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets at KC

47. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns at NO

48. Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders vs. LAR

49. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts vs. DAL

50. Efton Chism III, New England Patriots vs. GB