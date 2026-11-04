Lamb, JSN, Golden lead Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

MIAMI, Nov. 4 (UPI) — CeeDee Lamb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Matthew Golden lead my Top-50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9.
Puka Nacua and Ja’Marr Chase are among my other Top-5 options at the position. Malik Nabers, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nico Collins are among the other Top-10 plays in my rankings, which are listed below.
Players from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, who are on bye in Week 9, were removed from my rankings.
Continue to monitor news at the position before throwing the injured wide receivers into starting lineups. My Week 9 waiver wire/free agent targets can be found here.
Week 9 wide receiver rankings
1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at IND
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI
3. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers at NE
4. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams at WAS
5. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. ATL
6. Malik Nabers, New York Giants at PHI
7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. BUF
8. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers vs. LV
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at MIA
10. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at LAC
11. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ
12. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CLE
13. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars at BAL
14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. ATL
15. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys at IND
16. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears vs. TB
17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. JAX
18. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. CIN
19. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals at SEA
20. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. LV
21. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. GB
22. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers vs. DEN
23. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at KC
24. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers vs. HOU
25. Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts vs. DAL
26. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at NE
27. D.J. Moore, Buffalo Bills at MIN
28. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos at CAR
29. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins vs. DET
30. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders at SF
31. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers vs. DEN
32. Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets at KC
33. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills at MIN
34. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. TB
35. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders vs. LAR
36. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at MIA
37. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CHI
38. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG
39. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. BUF
40. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins vs. DET
41. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns at NO
42. Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints vs. CLE
43. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars at BAL
44. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins vs. DET
45. Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys at IND
46. Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets at KC
47. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns at NO
48. Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders vs. LAR
49. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts vs. DAL
50. Efton Chism III, New England Patriots vs. GB
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