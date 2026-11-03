Luka Doncic scores 42 points in another brilliant game, leading the Lakers past the Heat 138-117

Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 138-117 victory over the Miami Heat.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in another spectacular early-season performance, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 138-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Doncic scored at least 37 points in his fifth consecutive game, hitting six 3-pointers and showing off his playmaking skill just one night after he had 45 points and 15 assists in a win over Toronto.

Austin Reaves scored 27 points and Walker Kessler added 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers. Los Angeles is 6-2 after the fourth 40-point performance in his last five games from Doncic, who is averaging 43.4 points per game in that stretch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat, who opened a five-game West Coast trip with their fifth loss in seven games to begin the Greek superstar’s debut season with Miami.

Klay Thompson scored 19 points and Bam Adebayo had 16 for the Heat, who hadn’t played since Friday.

The Lakers also played Friday and then had to hold off the Raptors on Sunday night, but Doncic was still in his groove.

Doncic began 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in yet another dominant first quarter. The defending NBA scoring champion is averaging 15.0 points in the opening period this season, scoring at least 13 in all but one of his seven games.

He had 24 points by halftime, and Doncic got nine more in the first 4 1/2 minutes after the break to balloon the Lakers’ lead to 93-74. Miami never seriously threatened to close the gap down the stretch, with Reaves stepping up while Doncic rested to start the fourth quarter.

Heat president Pat Riley got a big ovation from Lakers fans when he was shown on the scoreboard. The Lakers unveiled a statue of their Showtime era coach outside their downtown arena last season.

Lakers forward Ziaire Williams returned from a three-game absence with a foot injury, but Jake LaRavia kept the starting spot previously held by Williams.

Up next

Heat: At Clippers on Wednesday night.

Lakers: At Sacramento on Wednesday night.

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