International health experts have decided that the U.S. has lost its status as a country that eliminated the continuous spread of measles.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the U.S. experiencing its worst year for measles in decades, international health experts have decided that the U.S. has lost its status as a country that eliminated the continuous spread of the disease.

The U.S. has racked up more measles cases than in any year since 1991, with confirmed cases surpassing 5,000 in 2026, according to the latest data. Pennsylvania alone has seen more than 1,500 cases.

The Pan American Health Organization ‘s decision underscores a significant public health setback for the United States as the Trump administration reshapes federal vaccine policy.

Experts say that while the Trump administration did not create the underlying vaccination problem — which predates President Donald Trump’s return to office — the Republican administration’s policies and public messaging may have exacerbated it.

In a statement, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Erica Schwartz said it would maintain a focus on stopping outbreaks.

Nationally, 92.4% of kindergartners received their required measles-mumps-rubella shots in the 2025-26 school year, down from 92.5% the previous year and 95.2% in 2019-20, according to data from the CDC. That is below the approximately 95% coverage needed to prevent measles outbreaks, and some communities have substantially lower vaccination rates.

Here’s a look at how the Trump administration has handled the worst year for measles in more than three decades:

Mixed messages from the administration

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a long record of questioning vaccine safety, has repeatedly promoted claims that vaccines are associated with autism, despite extensive scientific evidence finding no causal relationship.

And he has delivered mixed messaging on measles specifically. He has occasionally endorsed the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine as “effective,” but also continues to raise unfounded safety concerns about the shots. In August, he told CNN: “I believe that the MMR vaccine prevents measles.” In that same interview he questioned the safety of the vaccine.

Trump reinforced those doubts at an event over the summer where he signed an executive order calling for splitting up the MMR vaccine. He said falsely that taken together the shot was “quite lethal.” Doctors say, and years of real-world evidence prove, that the combination MMR vaccine is both safe and effective at protecting children from illness.

Separate vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella are not available in the United States and producing them that way would be a logistical feat for drugmakers.

Josh Michaud, associate director of global and public health policy at healthcare research nonprofit KFF, said past administrations back to the 1990s, when confronted with measles outbreaks, were aggressive in telling the public how important vaccination is against the disease. That’s not happening now, he said.

“What we’re not seeing from the administration is strong communications about the need for vaccinations,” he said.

During the most recent measles outbreak, Kennedy promoted vitamin A as a possible treatment, which created concern among medical professionals that the administration was giving undue attention to alternatives rather than emphasizing vaccination.

Questioning measles deaths

Throughout the surge of measles cases, Kennedy has repeatedly challenged health officials’ accounts of deaths from the disease.

In August, Pennsylvania officials reported two measles-related deaths. The county coroner later said they involved infants too young to be vaccinated, with the virus itself causing one of the deaths.

After Gov. Josh Shapiro stressed that vaccinations could have averted the deaths, Kennedy said the deaths “may even have been altogether fabricated.” He later acknowledged that one of the deaths was due to measles.

The remark echoed similar statements he made after last year, when three measles-related deaths were recorded. Kennedy questioned whether one of the children who died was killed by measles.

Medical experts said the political quarreling over the deaths diverted focus from an exploding public health threat.

The overhaul of vaccine policy

As health secretary, Kennedy has spearheaded an overhaul of the nation’s vaccine policy. Last year, he fired all 17 members of a key vaccine advisory committee and hired vaccine critics among the replacements. In January, his department downsized the childhood immunization schedule. The moves were temporarily halted by a judge earlier this year.

Kennedy also acknowledged personally directing the CDC to update its website late last year to contradict its longtime guidance that vaccines don’t cause autism.

Critics say the overhaul and the administration’s overt questioning of immunization safety have fueled skepticism about vaccines.

Surveys indicate growing public wavering over support for the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. An August 2025 Annenberg survey found that 82% would be “very” or “somewhat” likely to recommend that an eligible child in their household get the MMR vaccine, compared to 90% in November 2024.

Kennedy has defended his upending of federal health policy by saying the changes will restore trust in America’s public health agencies. Doctors counter that the false and unverified information he promotes and the vaccine policy changes undermine confidence in vaccination and leave more people vulnerable to preventable disease.

Along with freezing and canceling billions in research under Kennedy’s leadership at the start of the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services laid off more than 10,000 workers and shut down entire offices and programs. Experts say those cuts may have impacted state and local health departments’ ability to adequately respond to outbreaks.

Measles designation won’t change federal response, CDC chief says

PAHO officials expect the U.S., along with Bolivia and Mexico which also lost their elimination status, to each submit a plan “in the coming weeks” for how they will go about trying to stop transmission for at least a year and regain measles elimination status, said Dr. Daniel Salas, PAHO’s executive manager for immunizations.

A decision to strip the U.S. of its measles elimination status will not change how federal health officials are addressing outbreaks, Schwartz said.

“The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans,” she said. “Vaccination does.”

She said federal officials have invested $100 million to help state and local health departments to reach communities with measles outbreaks. “Losing a designation doesn’t mean we abandon an evidence-based approach. It means we remain focused on stopping outbreaks.”

Michaud said the designation change is “a marker for how we backtracked on public health, particularly related to measles prevention, and particularly related to vaccines.”

“It encapsulates this idea that the United States is more vulnerable than ever to infectious diseases,” he said.