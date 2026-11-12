Microsoft reports widespread Outlook outages in United States

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Microsoft said Thursday users of its Outlook email product have been unable to connect to their mailboxes.

The potentially affected connection methods include Outlook on the web, messaging API, exchange ActiveSync and representational state transfer, the company said.

“We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543,” Microsoft 365 Status said in a post on X.

Outage tracker Downdetector showed a spike in reports for Microsoft 365 services starting after 12 p.m. ET, with 22,323 users reporting outages by 12:55 p.m. ET.

Outlook had nearly 83,000 reported outages just before 1 p.m. ET, while 2,000 reported issues with Teams and 4,400 reported disturbances to CoPilot.