Mo Brings Plenty has personal connection to Sunday’s ‘Marshals’ story

NEW YORK, Nov. 15 (UPI) — Mo Brings Plenty pays tribute to his late nephew, actor Cole Brings Plenty, with Sunday’s episode of his Yellowstone spin-off, Marshals.

“When it comes to things in Indian Country or issues that pertain to Indian Country, whether they are negative or positive, this is an outlet for us and I owe that to CBS, Taylor Sheridan, 101 Studios,” the actor and franchise’s Native Affairs coordinator told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

“I owe that to a great number of allies that have been courageous enough to give us this space, to occupy it, and share our stories.”

Cole starred in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, before he was found dead in a wooded area a week after going missing in 2024. He was 27.

The police have said there was no foul play suspected in his death, but the Brings Plenty family has demanded a more thorough investigation.

Marshals Season 2, Episode 6 finds Mo’s character, also named Mo, teaming up with his old friend Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), a U.S. marshal, to search for his missing nephew Troy (Will Strongheart), who is found dead at the bottom of a hill in rural Montana.

When local authorities immediately dismiss Troy’s death a suicide, Mo and Kayce push back and investigate on their own.

“It’s more than just honoring him, for me, because this is an issue that affects Indian Country on a daily basis,” Mo said.

“So, I figured that if we can bring his story to life means I experienced it from a personal level, then I can tell it from the victim’s perspective.”

The actor said that a lack of empathy from law enforcement officers seems to be the biggest obstacle to justice being served in cases such as these.

“There’s still a great deal, unfortunately, of racism that still exists in this country, especially when it comes to us — the first, original inhabitants of this country,” Mo said.

“So, when it comes to Indian Country, there’s not a great deal of voices that have support. So, I take it upon myself, as part of a voice to echo the pains and sorrows of so many families that have lost their loved ones in cases like this, in situations like this, where there’s no investigations,” he added.

“it’s an everyday struggle. It doesn’t go away and a wound that remains open.”

The actor was also to spend so much time with Grimes, riding horses and talking, in this episode.

“It’s always amazing and it’s always a good time,” he said.

“I have a lot of respect for Kayce, for Luke, as an individual, but Kayce as the character, as well,” he added. “The brotherhood between Kayce and Mo means that his family’s ranch was always neighboring the Broken Rock Reservation and, so, that brotherhood continues to grow in their efforts in joining together is just an example of what will occur in real life if people just get involved.”